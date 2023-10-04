Mont Blanc shrinks over two metres in height in two years - researchers

A team of geographical experts who perform the measurements every two years told a news conference in Chamonix in the French Alps that the mountain was now 4,805.59 metres (15766.37 ft) high, lower than their last measurement of 4,807.81 metres (15773.65 ft) in September 2021.

The experts said it is now up to climatologists, glaciologists and other scientists to look at the data collected and put forward all the theories to explain this phenomenon. "The measurements are done on a live peak. In view of climate change, monitoring the changes will allow to better understand the impacts," glaciologist Luc Moreau said.

As alarm grows worldwide over melting glaciers, the official height of Mont Blanc has been on a downward slide for over a decade. The reading was 4,810.90 metres (15,783.79 ft) in 2007.their second worst melt rate this year after record 2022 losses, shrinking their overall volume by 10% over the last two years, monitoring body GLAMOS said earlier this month. headtopics.com

Read more:

Reuters »

Tesla Rules In Europe, Volkswagen Climbing — Europe EV Sales ReportSign up for daily news updates from CleanTechnica on email. Or follow us on Google News! Tesla continues to be the best selling brand in Europe, but the Volkswagen brand continues to recover. Approximately 270,000 plugin vehicles were registered in August in Europe, +68% year over year (YoY). That’s the market’s highest growth rate since […]

Jazz facing steep climb for Western Conference playoff spot, even after offseason movesNew building blocks emerged for the Utah Jazz last season and that paved the way for offseason moves to accelerate a rebuilding process that began last summer.

Big cat jaw unearthed at ancient Apemeia theatre in western TürkiyeDNA analysis of the jawbone fragment offers fresh insights into the storied history of the ancient city, situated at the crossroads of the Silk Road and the King's Highway in Türkiye's western province of Afyonkarahisar.

Kraken now face expectations of trying to repeat playoff run in loaded Western ConferenceThe Kraken bring back nearly all the main pieces from last season, including Calder Trophy winner Matty Beniers, forward Jared McCann and defenseman Vince Dunn.

The 10 Best Cowboy Boots for Men to Show Off Their Western StyleLooks may change, but the foundation remains the same.

Kraken now face expectations of trying to repeat playoff run in loaded Western ConferenceThe Seattle Kraken surprised most of the NHL by hanging near the top of the Pacific Division, making the playoffs and knocking out defending Stanley Cup champion Colorado in the opening round last season.