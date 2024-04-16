Monsters Receive Familiar Faces from Columbus

CLEVELAND, Ohio - The Monsters may have clinched a playoff spot , but they still have regular season games to play, and Columbus just sent them some familiar faces .goalie partnership with Jet Greaves: "Hopefully we can set a good example and be good mentors and role models, and hopefully we can inspire some kids. It would be awesome.

”In his 11 games with Columbus this season, Fix-Wolansky registered 2-1-3 with two penalty minutes and added 24-34-58 with 42 penalty minutes and a +17 rating in 55 appearances for the Monsters. Subban went 0-1-0 with a 3.00 goals-against average and .914 save percentage in one showing with Columbus this season and added a record of 0-3-0 with a 4.56 GAA and .853 S% in four appearances for the Monsters.

