Monster High Showrunner Shea Fontana On Crafting New Episodes Of The Animated Series

The Monster High animated series is just one of the many takes on the fan-favorite franchise. In this show from Nickelodeon and Mattel, Clawdeen Wolf is sinking her fangs into high school hijinks and teenage troubles at her new school, Monster High. Alongside BFFs Frankie Stein and Draculaura, she's finally found a place where she can be herself.

Monster High showrunner Shea Fortana is no stranger to animated projects, having worked on many as a writer, producer, and even voice director. The series features an incredible cast, including Felicia Day, Gabrielle Neveah, Courtney Lin, and Iris Menas. Airing weekdays on Nickelodeon, there are plenty of Monster High animated episodes for fans to enjoy. The second half of season 1 has picked back up just in time for spooky season, and the series has already been renewed for season 2.

Screen Rant spoke with Monster High (The Animated Series)'s Shea Fontana about the upcoming new episodes of the series. She revealed what it is about Monster High that she thinks resonates with fans of all ages. Shea also spoke about what she is most excited for fans to see in the new episodes and which character she relates to the most.

Shea Fontana Talks Monster High Screen Rant: Monster High fans have been loving this series. How does that feel?

Shea Fontana: It just feels so amazing to be able to bring Monster High to this new generation and have kids these days really be able to embrace and love all the characters who we are bringing to Monster High this season.

Screen Rant: What do you think it is about Monster High that resonates with so many people?

Shea Fontana: Monster High, at its core, is all about diversity and embracing that diversity. So I think kids, adults, everyone can love that message and really get to care for these new characters.

Screen Rant: What are you most excited for fans to see in the upcoming episodes?

Shea Fontana: The second half of season 1, we are going to see this epic hunt for the monster talismans that Clawdeen and her Boo Crew are going to get together, so they can bring Clawdeen's mom back. We're also going to see one of my favorite episodes, which is about Twyla going into her friend's dreams, and being able to use her dream manipulation power to really bring the super creepy and super cool episode to life.

Screen Rant: This cast is great. Do they get the chance to improvise at all?

Shea Fontana: Yes, our cast does get to improvise a bit as we go through the scripts, we do have scripts for the cast, but they have an opportunity to add and make it really their own.

Screen Rant: Is there a certain monster that you relate to the most?

Shea Fontana: I have to say the character that I resonate the most with is Draculaura. Draculaura is a little bit of a control freak. She's a little bit of a perfectionist. And I think I have a lot of that in me. And a lot of that character comes through when we see Draculaura, and a little bit of me in Draculaura.

Screen Rant: I love the design of the animated series. Can you talk about it a little bit?

Shea Fontana: Yeah, so the design of the Monster High animated series is inspired by the whole franchise, and we're all working together to make designs that work best for each branch of the franchise. So on the animation side, we really have these strong, amazing, awesome characters. Our art director Sarah Marino, and our character designer, Bertrand Todesco, have really worked so incredibly hard to bring these characters to life. And to bring everything we love about these monsters into these characters. So you can really see Clawdeen's werewolf characteristics come to life, and Laguna's sea monster characteristics come to life, with these incredible things that she has.

Screen Rant: And then final question, what do you hope that fans of Monster High take away from the animated series?

Shea Fontana: The Animated Series is really all about the love and community between these monsters at Monster High. I hope that's something that can inspire our fans to really reach out and to create their own communities. To embrace each other's differences and to bring that diversity and love for each other into their own lives.

About Monster High The spooky month of October reawakens everyone’s favorite monster boo crew with new Monster High animated series episodes all month long. From Nickelodeon and Mattel, the reimagined Monster High follows iconic teenage monsters Clawdeen Wolf, Draculaura, Frankie Stein, and Deuce Gorgon as they discover who they are in the one place they all belong: Monster High.

New episodes of Monster High begin airing on Monday, October 2 at 5:00 p.m. (ET/PT) on Nickelodeon. New episodes will continue to air weekdays at 5:00 p.m. (ET/PT) on Nickelodeon.