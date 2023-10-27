Monroe Police Department offers safe ‘meetup spot’ for strangers

October 27, 2023 at 2:23 pm PDTMONROE, Wash. — The Monroe Police Department is offering a “meetup spot” for people looking to connect in a safe public environment.for transactions with strangers.

"Whether it's for OfferUp, Facebook Marketplace, or any other reason, these spaces are available for your peace of mind," said a spokesperson.

