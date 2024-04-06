Mongols Motorcycle Club seeks new trial, accuses former president of being government informant

Attorneys for the Mongols Motorcycle Club are requesting a new trial, claiming that their former president was a secret government informant. A recorded phone call between the president and his estranged wife was presented as evidence in court.

The club argues that this proves their former president was working against them as a confidential informant for the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

Mongols Motorcycle Club Trial Government Informant Recorded Phone Call

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



ladailynews / 🏆 332. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Mongols motorcycle club ordered to pay $500,000 fine in racketeering caseIn this case, the Mongols organization was convicted of engaging in drug trafficking, vicious assaults and even murder, with much of the violence tied to a long-running rivalry between the Mongols …

Source: ladailynews - 🏆 332. / 59 Read more »

Deputy Arrested for Ties to Mongols Motorcycle GroupSan Bernardino County sheriff’s investigators have arrested Deputy Christopher Bingham, a firearms expert and former gun shop owner, for his suspected ties to the Mongols motorcycle group. Bingham has been charged with stealing a shotgun from the department, participating in a criminal street gang, and possessing illegal firearms. He is expected to be arraigned on April 8.

Source: ladailynews - 🏆 332. / 59 Read more »

Verdi Club: The Ivory Club Boys & After-Hours Jam Session at the Woodchopper's BallTHE IVORY CLUB BOYS: Ivory Club Boys is a tribute to the great electric violinist from the 1930's named Stuff Smith and his Onyx Club Boys. Presented by

Source: SFnewsnow - 🏆 237. / 63 Read more »

Fun Buns: The Keester Club Is a Fan Club for Those Who Love the BootyDenver artist Joe Murray's latest creative endeavor is pretty cheeky.

Source: denverwestword - 🏆 315. / 61 Read more »

Two attorneys injured in Contra Costa courtroom stabbing frenzy during murder trialReached by phone, the defense attorney for the alleged attacker said he was “fine” and the incident was “not a big deal.”

Source: OakTribNews - 🏆 597. / 51 Read more »

Trump plans to lean on attorneys' involvement in hush-money payments as part of trial defenseAdam Reiss is a reporter and producer for NBC and MSNBC.

Source: NBCNewsHealth - 🏆 707. / 51 Read more »