Money matters as Republicans Scalise, Jordan vie for US House speaker

, stand out as top campaign fundraisers in their caucus, with Scalise holding an edge in dollars contributed to party allies.

But history shows that strong fundraising abilities are an asset for winning the chamber's top job, a powerful post that is second in line to the U.S. presidency after the vice president. Scalise's congressional campaign gave more than $15 million to allies and conservative causes, including more than $14 million to the National Republican Congressional Committee (NRCC), his disclosures show. The NRCC is the party apparatus that works to elect Republicans to the House.

Besides having a large organization in place by virtue of being majority leader, "He's no slouch at fundraising," Bonjean noted. He was No. 4 in fundraising among House Republicans and raised more than $14 million, largely through small donors. He and Scalise also raised much smaller sums through their leadership committees. headtopics.com

Jordan gave at least $1 million to the NRCC in the 2022 election cycle and more than $600,000 to other party allies. "Colleagues want to be able to see that you can raise funds across the country in tight races and Jim Jordan has repeatedly done that," said a source familiar with Jordan's activities who asked not to be identified.

