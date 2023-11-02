'Money-focused' Suffolk care home in special measures

Inspectors said some residents were not moved for up to nine hours during the day, and some were not getting their medication.The website for Pinford End Nursing Home, which was built in 1987, says the home offers a "pleasant and homely environment" for residents.

The CQC said that some staff were visibly upset when talking to inspectors about working at the home. Staff did not get regular supervision or staff meetings, morale was low and the atmosphere was "unpleasant", the report said.Downgraded to 'inadequate', and this latest report which followed visits by the inspectors in September has downgraded it further to "inadequate".

The CQC report highlights poor management of medicines at the home, with one resident not getting their medication because it had to be administered in a particular way and an appropriate system was not put in place.

Inspectors also found that risk assessments were not being carried out, such as staff not knowing what to do in the event of a resident choking. The CQC report said that some of the 35 residents spent long periods of time sitting down, with no effort made to move them for up to nine hours.

Catriona Eglinton, the CQC's deputy director of operations, said: "We have reported our findings to the provider, and they know what they must address."If sufficient progress hasn't been made, we will not hesitate to take action to ensure people's safety and wellbeing."

United States Headlines Read more: BBCHEALTH »

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

ALDOTCOM: More counties could lose obstetric care in Alabama: ‘Labor and deliveries don’t make money’The closure of three labor and delivery departments in less than a month has some asking questions about what comes next for expectant mothers in Alabama.

Source: aldotcom | Read more ⮕

NATGEO: How to plan a food weekend on the UK's Suffolk coastHead east for a scenic seaside break, featuring local oysters, smoked fish, mezze plates and chance to make your own gin.

Source: NatGeo | Read more ⮕

FOX5NY: Romaine and Calone go head to head in Suffolk County executive raceDemocrat Dave Calone is running in hopes of bringing a different skillset to Suffolk County while Republican Ed Romaine is hoping that experience and leadership counts.

Source: fox5ny | Read more ⮕

FOXNEWS: Left-wing dark money network bankrolling anti-Israel groups drops millions pushing Ohio abortion amendmentLiberal dark money groups linked to anti-Israel groups are dumping millions of dollars into an Ohio election to enshrine abortion into its state Constitution.

Source: FoxNews | Read more ⮕

NEWSMAX: CDC Campaign Seeks to Redress Health care Worker BurnoutThe Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), through its National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health (NIOSH), has launched a federal campaign to combat burnout in the health care workforce.

Source: NEWSMAX | Read more ⮕

BREITBARTNEWS: Judge Dismisses Brett Favre Defamation Suit, Saying Shannon Sharpe Used Hyperbole over Welfare MoneySource of breaking news and analysis, insightful commentary and original reporting, curated and written specifically for the new generation of independent and conservative thinkers.

Source: BreitbartNews | Read more ⮕