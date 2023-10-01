Monday’s Time Schedule

The Associated Press is an independent global news organization dedicated to factual reporting.

After playing four seasons with the Giants, Julian Love is returning to MetLife with the Seahawks

Read more:

AP »

Weekend Time ScheduleWeekend Time Schedule

Daryl Dixon Episode 4 Release Time and Run TimeHere's when and where to watch Daryl Dixon episode 4, 'La Dame de Fer.'

High school football: Week 8 scores and scheduleCheck back for the latest scores from all the Week 8 high school football games across the state.

Bay Area high school football: Friday’s scores, Saturday’s scheduleHigh school football Week 6, 2023: Results from Friday’s Bay Area games and Saturday’s matchups.

College football on TV: Can Notre Dame rebound vs. Duke?Duke-Notre Dame is the highlight of Saturday’s college football schedule

Research Says This Is The Best Time To Workout For A Healthy WeightConsider switching up your schedule.

The Associated Press is an independent global news organization dedicated to factual reporting. Founded in 1846, AP today remains the most trusted source of fast, accurate, unbiased news in all formats and the essential provider of the technology and services vital to the news business. More than half the world’s population sees AP journalism every day.

After playing four seasons with the Giants, Julian Love is returning to MetLife with the Seahawks

Running back Saquon Barkley is doubtful for Monday night’s game against Seattle, New York Giants say