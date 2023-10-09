Monday's Powerball jackpot up to $1.55 billion as lottery losing streak continues

DES MOINES, Iowa — The Powerball jackpot climbed to an estimated $1.55 billion after no one matched the game's six numbers Saturday and won the giant prize.The $1.

55 billion prize is for a sole winner who is paid through an annuity, with annual checks over 30 years. Most jackpot winners opt for cash, which for the next drawing Monday night would be an estimated $679.8 million. That streak trails the record of 41 draws set in 2021 and 2022.

Powerball prize climbs to $1.4 billion ahead of Saturday's drawing

