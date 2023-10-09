San Ramon Valley’s Zack Dodson (11) celebrates his touchdown catch in the end zone against Clayton Valley Charter in the first quarter of their game at Clayton Valley Charter High School in Concord, Calif., on Friday, Oct. 6, 2023.

The Concord powerhouse has extended its now 32-year unbeaten streak against NCS teams to 265. The Spartans are 264-0-1 since the Pittsburg loss, the tie coming against Clayton Valley in 2004. De La Salle has used a physical ground game and punishing defense to beat four good teams – St. Francis, St. Mary’s-Stockton, Folsom and McClymonds – since opening the season with losses to Orange Lutheran and Serra.

Two weeks earlier, Pau Mendoza suffered a season-ending knee injury in the first half of a 66-12 rout of Liberty. He said he will have surgery on Wednesday to repair to torn ligaments, including the ACL. headtopics.com

Told that Pau Mendoza seemed in good spirits on the sideline, Becker said, “He’s got a good support network, a good family. He’s got a good outlook on it. He knows he’s not done being a leader on the team. It’s just taking a different shape now.”Hillsdale quarterback Erick Waugh (0) celebrates his team defeated Sacred Heart Prep on Sept. 15.

The other undefeated teams are Serra, San Ramon Valley, Pittsburg, El Cerrito, Christopher, Las Lomas, Live Oak, Miramonte, Capuchino and Alameda.Bellarmine quarterback Parker Threatt (3) looks to throw the ball against Valley Christian on Sept. 23. headtopics.com

The dual-threat was 17 for 22 with 234 yards and three TDs passing. He also ran for 111 yards with three touchdowns. “They were able to help a lady with a flat tire,” Hendrix said. “It’s a morale booster, getting out in the city and moving around.”

