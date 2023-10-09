Monday Measure: When college football coaching goes wrong

Arizona's Jedd Fisch not even knowing the overtime rulesMiami had a 20-17 lead in the final minutes and the ball deep in Georgia Tech territory. The Yellow Jackets were out of timeouts and unable to stop the clock, but Miami continued to call running plays instead of simply taking a knee to drain the remainder of the clock and seal the win.

“There was no confusion there,” Cristobal said. “We were moving the pile, we had a pretty good drive going. I am not going to make an excuse for it and say we should have done this or that. That’s it. Sometimes we get carried away where they finish the game and run it. But I should have just stepped in and said, ‘Hey, just take a knee.

And then on A&M’s next offensive possession, Fisher brought out the punter again at the Tide’s 45. This was on a fourth-and-6 play with 11:51 to play. Fisher's explanations for those decisions were baffling. For the fourth-and-1 at the 45, he said he would have probably kept the offense on the field had the Aggies needed less than a yard for the first down. For real. headtopics.com

Iowa State finished the game with four interceptions; Morris was picked off twice, Josh Hoover was intercepted after taking over for Morris and wide receiver JP Richardson was also picked off on a trick play pass attempt.

It was too much to expect TCU to contend for the College Football Playoff again after losing so many stellar players from its 2022 squad. The Horned Frogs needed to replace QB Max Duggan, RB Kendre Miller, WR Quentin Johnston and defenders like Dee Winters and Dylan Horton. headtopics.com

The rush defense has also gotten gashed recently. West Virginia ran for 201 yards while the Cyclones averaged nearly six yards a carry on the way to 215 yards on the ground on Saturday.

Monday Measure: When college football coaching goes wrongSaturday was not a banner day for decision-making from college football coaches.

