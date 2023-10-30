Monday Measure: Florida State looks like the ACC's only hope for a CFP bid

Sam Cooper,Nick Bromberg, Yahoo SportsLOUISVILLE, KENTUCKY - OCTOBER 28: Jawhar Jordan #25 of the Louisville Cardinals celebrates a touchdown with Ahmari Huggins-Bruce #9 during the first half in the game against the Duke Blue Devils at Cardinal Stadium on October 28, 2023 in Louisville, Kentucky. (Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images)October 30, 2023 at 6:00 am PDT

Louisville is 7-1 overall and 4-1 in ACC play following a shutout victory over Duke. The Cardinals and Virginia Tech — yes, Virginia Tech — are the only two teams with just one loss in conference play. The Hokies’ recent resurgence has been a promising sign for coach Brent Pry, but a bowl berth is a more realistic goal for VT than getting to the conference title game.

The Tar Heels started the year 6-0 and climbed up to No. 10. Two weeks later, Mack Brown’s team is unranked following ugly losses to Virginia and Georgia Tech. The Tar Heels were significant favorites in both of those games. They were 24-point home favorites in the Virginia game and lost 31-27. And then on Saturday, they were 12-point road favorites over Georgia Tech and blew two double-digit leads in a 46-42 loss. headtopics.com

If Florida State doesn’t take care of business down the stretch, the ACC could go through the final three seasons of the four-team CFP era without a single representative in the field.Ollie Gordon is the catalyst of Oklahoma State’s resurgence.

Oklahoma State has won four straight games after starting the season 2-2. Gordon had just 19 carries for 87 yards over OSU’s first three games. He’s been a monster since. That’s dangerous news for an Oklahoma defense that got gashed by Kansas on Saturday. OU gave up 225 yards rushing to the Jayhawks as the Sooners’ undefeated season disappeared. Oklahoma dropped to No. 10 in the AP Top 25 ahead of what could be the final Bedlam rivalry game for the foreseeable future. headtopics.com

United States Headlines Read more: KIRO7Seattle »

Urban Meyer trending for his answer to his favorite cocktail after beating GeorgiaThe former Florida coach had success against Florida. Read more ⮕

Week 9 Florida HBCU football recap: Florida A&M wins first SWAC East titleA glance at how state HBCU teams fared on Saturday. Read more ⮕

Florida State vs. Wake Forest score prediction by analytic modelFresh off a statement comeback victory against a ranked ACC rival, the conference-favorite Seminoles hit the road this weekend as No. 4 Florida State squares off against Wake Forest in college football's Week 9 action on Saturday. FSU has scored 30-plus points in 13 straight gamesNoles scored 21 ... Read more ⮕

Florida orders state universities to disband pro-Palestinian student group, saying it backs HamaRepublican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’s administration is taking the extraordinary step of ordering state universities to ban a pro-Palestinian student organization from campuses, saying it illegally backs Hamas militants who attacked Israel earlier this month. Read more ⮕

Florida Faces Exodus as Insurance Costs Cause Residents to Leave State'It's a hellscape many of us are seriously considering escaping,' one reader told Newsweek. Read more ⮕

Sewell, Howard lead Alcorn State's 24-3 win over Mississippi Valley StateJacorian Sewell raced 62 yards for a first-quarter touchdown and Jarveon Howard added a 30-yard scoring run in the fourth to spark Alcorn State to a 24-3 win over Mississippi Valley State. Alcorn State entered the game in a three-way tie for first place in the Southwestern Athletic Conference West Division with Prairie View A&M and Southern. Read more ⮕