Monarch Novelties Closes, Hit and Run Incident in Colombia Heights, NMWA Night, Shooting on 9th Street NW, Well-Paid Maids Advocates for Workers' Rights

After 45+ years, Monarch Novelties is no more. Hit and run incident reported on 14th Street NW in Colombia Heights. National Museum of Women in the Arts hosts January NMWA Night. Shooting incident on 9th Street NW.

Well-Paid Maids advocates for workers' rights and fair wages.

Looks Like the End of an Era is here for real – Danger/Vacant Structure Notices Posted by DC Fire and EMS to Monarch Novelties1331 14th Street, NW In mid February we posted that the Monarch Novelties building had been marked vacant (those green stickers) on 14th Street. Thanks to Chris and Mark for sending the latest: 'After 45+ years, Monarch Novelties is no more' Will also sends 'from Monarch Novelties in Logan Circle.

Monarch Novelties “sure has some stories.”1331 14th Street, NW Puck Buddys writes: '40 years living in the neighborhood and I finally stopped inside of Monarch Novelties. A cool old dude runs the place and he sure has some stories.'

Blank Street Coffee 14th Street “Closed for Construction”'Dear PoPville, Maybe the Blank St coffee on 14th St has closed? It was locked up at 3 this afternoon, with no lights on or sign of life, and their website says they are supposed to be open until 5.' I stopped by over the weekend and there's now a sign that says: Stay tuned.

