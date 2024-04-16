Mon Protocol Allies with Pixelverse to Expand Pixelmon Fan Base

As Mon Protocol , an intermediary between blockchain and content publishing, takes a step forward by allying with Pixelverse , their collection becomes one of the key building blocks of this new concept of real estate on the digital asset scene.April 3, 2024

The cooperation of Mon Protocol with Pixelverse makes it possible for the fan base of Pixelmon to grow enormously for its huge community of about 1.1 million customers. As a browser-based quest battler, Pixelverse brings a new feeling into the market as the count of similar games is low. The fact that it is being used successfully in emerging countries is a good analogue, as it affirms the truth that mobile games like Axie's Infinity are winning quite many hearts, and Pixels.xyz gaming shows no sign of decreasing.

We last out on questers to see the revolutionary world of crypto currency, via the alluring basis. Besides, we collaborate with this firm, which is aligned to our ambitions to introduce individuals to cognitive and fun crypto experience.

Mon Protocol Pixelverse Pixelmon Web3 Gaming Collaboration

