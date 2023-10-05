Momo the monkey chugged beer, broke into a home while leading Indianapolis cops on 24-hour chase

Family reunited with beloved pet spider monkey after 24-hour search with help from dogs, thermal camerasInside the ‘Tarzan Movement’: Defy modern life by embracing your inner gorilla

Momo was safely nabbed by his owner’s brother after he busted into a home that is still under construction, said Lt. William Carter of the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department. Police were called for help Wednesday after receiving reports of minor injuries from “an aggressive animal,” but it’s not clear whether Momo bit anyone.

“It took me a few seconds to figure out what it was so I closed the door and he jumped onto the hood of my car! I was starting to get out of my car again and the police (several of them) pulled up and told me to stay in the car that there is a very aggressive monkey on the loose!”After his capture, Momo was taken into the care of Indianapolis’ Animal Care Services, which turned him over to staff... headtopics.com

The owner was issued a citation because the monkey was “chasing and approaching in an unsafe fashion” while on the run in a residential area.The incident was not the first time Momo had broken free and terrorized Indianapolis.

Indianapolis police capture a cheeky monkey that escaped and went on the lamMomo the monkey’s taste of freedom is over. The primate spurred an hourslong search on Indianapolis’ east side after he escaped Wednesday evening from his owner’s property. But Lt. William Carter of the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department says the monkey was finally captured safely Thursday morning. He says Momo, a patas monkey, was captured by the brother of the monkey’s owner after police tracked the primate to the bathroom of a house under construction. The monkey was taken into the care of Indianapolis’ Animal Care Services, which turned him over to staff at the Indianapolis Zoo. It's unclear if Momo's owner will get him back. The owner received a citation for the monkey's escape, his second since July.

