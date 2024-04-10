Moment Motor Company Converts Jaguar E-Type into Electric Vehicle

Driving the modified Jaguar is a 60 kWh battery and a 300 hp electric motor . Moment Motor Company says the car will require less maintenance than a normal E-Type. The electric motor has been hidden within the original transmission tunnel . It’s hard not to love the Jaguar E-Type . It is, after all, one of the most beautiful cars ever made and owners wanting to enjoy their cars in peace and serenity can now do so thanks to a new EV conversion from Moment Motor Company .

The company says it decided to electrify the E-Type because of how frequently standard models require extensive work to keep running smoothly. Before building the car, Moment conducted a full-scale analysis of the classic Jaguar and used CAD imaging and 3D modeling to find the perfect spots to install important powertrain components. Watch: Would You Order This Jaguar E-Type With A Corvette V8 Or An Electric Motor? With this in mind, the electric motor has been installed within the old transmission tunnel and pumps out 300 hp and 375 lb-ft (508 Nm) of torque to the rear wheels through a carbon fiber driveshaft. Providing this motor with the juice it needs is a 60 kWh battery. While this battery is relatively sizeable, the electric E-Type can only travel a claimed 175 miles (281 Nm) on a charge and fast charging is only available as an option. While you may not travel as far in this E-Type as you would on a tank of fuel in a standard one, journeys should be much quiete

