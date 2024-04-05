Mom who moved family from the US to Denmark, one of the world's happiest countries: How tipping is different here

In July 2020, my husband and I left Los Angeles with our two small kids, to visit his family in a small town in the Danish countryside. We didn't realize the trip would result in a permanent move and a new adventure.

When a 1700's farmhouse came on the market, we took a chance and decided to relocate our family to Denmark for many of the reasons you might've heard about: trust, national healthcare and education, safety and living in one of Since then our adjustment process has been long, but rewarding. Starting life over in a new country, learning the language, understanding how everything works, making friends: It has been a humbling and fascinating experience for me. One of the things I learned early on was that tipping culture is very different in Denmark than the U.S. It took me a little time to get used to it, but now I prefer the system her

Mom Family US Denmark Happiest Countries Tipping Culture Adjustment

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



NBCPhiladelphia / 🏆 569. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Meghan Markle's Mom and Beyoncé's Mom Pose Together at Art ExhibitionMeghan Markle’s mom, Doria Ragland, and Beyoncé’s mom, Tina Knowles, are proving to be fast friends. Ragland, 67, and Knowles, 70, posed with their arms wrapped around each other at the Kinsey Collection Exhibition at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles on Thursday, March 21. The event was hosted by Meghan, 42, and her husband, Prince Harry. The group discussed the history and significance of Black art and how various communities can work together to preserve this vital piece of American history. The event was put on through a partnership between The Archewell Foundation — founded by Harry, 39, and Meghan— and The Bernard and Shirley Kinsey Foundation for Arts and Education. Beyoncé, 42, and Meghan have had a longstanding friendship with one another.

Source: usweekly - 🏆 390. / 55 Read more »

After A Baby, Should Your Mom And Your Mother-In-Law Get Equal Access?One mom wants to normalize the difference between a new mom’s relationship with her own mom and her mother-in-law.

Source: ScaryMommy - 🏆 116. / 63 Read more »

Denmark to get new NVIDIA-powered AI supercomputer thanks to OzempicNovo Nordisk Foundation announces plans for a groundbreaking AI supercomputer in Denmark for drug research and development.

Source: IntEngineering - 🏆 287. / 63 Read more »

Denmark wants to conscript more people for military service - including women, for the first timeDenmark's government wants to increase the number of Danes doing military service by making conscription mandatory for women and by increasing the time of service to 11 months for both genders. Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen said Wednesday that 'we do not rearm because we want war. We are rearming because we want to avoid it.

Source: AP - 🏆 728. / 51 Read more »

Denmark wants to conscript more people for military serviceDenmark's government wants to increase the number of Danes doing military service by making conscription mandatory for women and by increasing the time of service to 11 months for both genders

Source: ABC - 🏆 471. / 51 Read more »

Denmark seeks to boost military numbers by mandating draft for womenThe Danish government is seeking to increase the number of young people doing military service by extending conscription to women, according to officials.

Source: FoxNews - 🏆 9. / 87 Read more »