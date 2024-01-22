Mom sues DHS for $100M after daughter's rape and murder by suspected MS-13 member

Mom sues DHS for $100M after her daughter was raped and killed by suspected migrant MS-13 member. Biden admits the border crisis he created is real — but won’t accept any blame remove razor wire installed by Texas along its US-Mexico border — the latest volley in an ongoing legal battle between President Biden and Governor Greg Abbott over border security.

Justices voted 5-4 on Monday to vacate a December injunction blocking Customs and Border Protection (CBP) from removing Texas-installed barriers, allowing the removals to move ahead along a 30-mile stretch near Eagle Pass. Their vote was divided largely along party lines, with Justices Alito, Gorsuch, Kavanaugh, and Thomas voting to deny the vacation. Conservative Justice Coney Barrett, however, along with Justice Roberts, voted in favor of the motion. Biden and Abbott have been lobbing lawsuits back and forth for months over the wire installed along the fraught stretch of Eagle Pass, which has become the epicenter of the migrant crisis in Texa





nypost » / 🏆 91. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Texas Nationalist Movement's petition to secede from the US denied by Texas GOPThe Texas Nationalist Movement (TNM) faced opposition from the Republican Party of Texas after their petition to include a question about Texas seceding from the United States on the party's 2024 primary ballot was denied. The TNM threatened to sue as they had gathered 100,000 electronic signatures for the petition.

Source: SAcurrent - 🏆 607. / 51 Read more »

Christmas Eve at Mom's HouseEvery year, my mom hosts Christmas Eve at her house, with dozens of guests and pounds of food. It’s a big event and it’s a blast. Last year, I completed the Big Task: cleaning the living room.

Source: Jezebel - 🏆 153. / 63 Read more »

Young Mom Demands Apology After Police Raid House with Medically Challenged Toddler InsideA young mom in Elyria is demanding an apology after police raided a house with her medically challenged toddler inside. The mom believes that the flash bangs set off by the police caused irritations in her son's lungs and on his skin. Law Office of Jason B. Going 1803 N Belt W Belleville, IL 62226 (618) 408-1290 Going Law Firm IDSeal.net 2661 N Illinois St Suite 353A Belleville, IL 62226 (618) 312-7605 Identity Theft Protection

Source: WEWS - 🏆 323. / 59 Read more »

Solar Power Helps Texas Grid Pass Arctic Freeze TestRecord amount of solar power helps Texas grid withstand arctic freeze and prevent mass outages.

Source: ExpressNews - 🏆 519. / 51 Read more »

Appeals Court Blocks Texas Education Agency from Enforcing Law on Rating Sexual References in School MaterialsThe 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals blocked the Texas Education Agency from enforcing a state law requiring booksellers to rate the explicitness and relevance of sexual references in materials they sell to schools. The court affirmed a lower court’s decision to prevent TEA Commissioner Mike Morath from enforcing the 2023 law.

Source: KUT - 🏆 77. / 68 Read more »

Texas Governor Seizes Park, Restricts Border Patrol AccessArmy National Guard soldiers remain posted at temporary gates erected at the entrance to a city-owned park along the Rio Grande. The park was seized by order of Texas Governor Greg Abbott and closed off to Border Patrol agents unless their entrance into the area is first coordinated with state law enforcement and the Texas Military Department.

Source: BreitbartNews - 🏆 610. / 51 Read more »