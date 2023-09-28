Mom of teen who died by suicide says her bullies played 'a part in crushing her'

The Kansas mother of Jaylee Chillson, who fatally shot herself in front of a deputy after years of bullying, said she is 'angry with those that hurt my baby.' Sen. Marsha Blackburn, R-Tenn., and mother Maurine Molak, who lost her son to suicide, discuss the push on Capitol Hill to protect kids online on "The Story." This story discusses suicide.

If you or someone you know is having thoughts of suicide, please contact the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline at 988 or 1-800-273-TALK (8255).

The devastated mother of 14-year-old Kansas teen Jaylee Chillson, who fatally shot herself in front of a deputy earlier this month, said she's enraged at her. "I'm angry with those that hurt my baby," Stacie Chillson recently wrote on Facebook."I’m furious with those I KNOW hurt her and will talk about her now like they didn’t play a part in crushing her."

The girl was believed to have run away on Sept. 16 to attend a field party in Aurora for college and high school students. Her parents called theA deputy found her and tried to convince her to return home. headtopics.com

Kansas teen Jaylee Chillson, 14, died by suicide on Sept. 16 after enduring years of bullying, her parents said.

Read more:

FoxNews »

Working Mom Explains Why Being A Stay-At-Home Mom Was Way HarderA now-working mom who was a full-time ,stay-at-home mom compared the two different roles in a now-viral TikTok.

Taylor Swift va a partido de Travis Kelce de los Chiefs de Kansas CityTravis Kelce puso el balón del lado de Taylor Swift y ella terminó llevándolo al Arrowhead Stadium.

Where Swifties can get Travis Kelce’s Kansas City Chiefs No. 87 jerseyTravis Kelce jersey sales have skyrocketed after Taylor Swift attends Chiefs game. Here is where Swifties can get the No. 87 jersey, or even create their own Taylor Swift Chiefs jersey.

Kansas store worker charged with murder after fight ends in death of suspected shoplifterCarl Kemppainen was arrested last week in connection with the death of a 23-year-old suspected shoplifter outside an O'Reilly Auto Parts store in Kansas.

Taylor Swift's attendance at Kansas City Chiefs game brings spike in Travis Kelce jersey salesThe surprise attendance of pop superstar Taylor Swift at Sunday's Kansas City Chiefs game also brought an unexpected surge in sales of Chiefs' tight end Travis Kelce's jersey, according to sports retailer Fanatics.

Kansas Technical Institute Is the Story of a Literal School-to-Prison PipelineThe vocational college once served Black students in Topeka, Kansas. Now, it's the site of a women's prison.

My son's life was cut short after months of cyberbullying: mother

Sen. Marsha Blackburn, R-Tenn., and mother Maurine Molak, who lost her son to suicide, discuss the push on Capitol Hill to protect kids online on "The Story."

This story discusses suicide. If you or someone you know is having thoughts of suicide, please contact the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline at 988 or 1-800-273-TALK (8255).

The devastated mother of 14-year-old Kansas teen Jaylee Chillson, who fatally shot herself in front of a deputy earlier this month, said she's enraged at her.

"I'm angry with those that hurt my baby," Stacie Chillson recently wrote on Facebook."I’m furious with those I KNOW hurt her and will talk about her now like they didn’t play a part in crushing her."

The girl was believed to have run away on Sept. 16 to attend a field party in Aurora for college and high school students. Her parents called theA deputy found her and tried to convince her to return home.

Kansas teen Jaylee Chillson, 14, died by suicide on Sept. 16 after enduring years of bullying, her parents said."He was escorting her to his patrol vehicle, when she pulled out a firearm and shot herself," in front of"multiple partygoers," therelease says. The officer did not draw his weapon.

The girl's family previously said that the teenager had switched schools to escape relentless harassment, but the abuse continued, reports say.

"There is nothing that will ever make this hurt go away."Her father, Jeb Chillson, told reporters that another girl hadin her hair at school in front of other students and that she was often beaten up and once sexually assaulted.

Jaylee Chillson, 14, who shot herself on Sept. 16 in front of a Kansas sheriff's deputy, is shown with her four brothers.Stacie described her daughter's final year of life as one of constant torment and exclusion.

"I’ve read days worth of messages from her ‘friends’ that treated her absolutely awful," she wrote."Watched as she was not included with girls on her sports teams. Watched adults on a school level repeatedly fail her. Watched as girls that were once her best friends not even acknowledge her when she would walk by them, and watch a handful of parents who used to gush about her and how amazing she was turn to calling her names and talking badly about her to their kids."

CYBERBULLYING ON THE RISE: 12-YEAR-OLD WAS ‘ALL-AMERICAN LITTLE GIRL’ BEFORE SUICIDE

The grieving mother lashed out at Jaylee's bullies.

"Please do not, if you know YOU were part of the problem, if you knew YOUR child was part of the problem, use my daughter's name now that she’s gone. You don’t deserve to," Stacie wrote of her only daughter.

Jaylee Chillson, who died by suicide, is shown with her father, Jeb Chillson, left, and her mother Stacie Chillson, right.Jaylee left behind four heartbroken brothers. A funeral was held Sept. 25 at the Evangelical Covenant Church, where the teen was remembered for herfishing and camping.

"The world lost one of its brightest lights," her mother wrote in the online tribute."This girl has the biggest heart of anyone I know."

CHICAGO PREP SCHOOL'S ‘NEGLIGENT BEHAVIOR’ TOWARD CYBERBULLYING LED TO STUDENT'S SUICIDE, PARENTS ALLEGE

Stacie called her the perfect daughter and her everything.

"Our hearts are shattering. It’s unbearable. It’s not fair," the mother wrote."There is nothing that will ever make this hurt go away."

The mother of Jaylee Chillson, who fatally shot herself Sept. 16, found these photos on her daughter's Snapchat account. Jaylee is shown center and with her mother, Stacie Chillson, far left and right.The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) is probing the tragic death. KBI and Clay County Superintendent Brett Nelson did not return requests for comment.GoFundMe to help

the family pay for funeral expenses has raised more than $24,000 as of Wednesday afternoon.

Rebecca Rosenberg is a veteran journalist and book author with a focus on crime and criminal justice. Email tips toand @ReRosenberg.

Get all the stories you need-to-know from the most powerful name in news delivered first thing every morning to your inbox