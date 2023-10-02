Mom of Nathaniel and Josh Lowe battling cancer, won't attend Rangers-Rays playoff series

Younger brother Josh said he called his mother, Wendy, on Monday to ask if she would mind him discussing her situation publicly in advance of the start of the best-of-three matchup that begins Tuesday.“She’s actually battling cancer, so she’s going through chemo right now. She won’t be able to make it, but I asked her if it was OK if I said something, and she said yes because the more people that know, the more prayers that could be had for her,” the 25-year-old outfielder said.

The Lowe brothers, who both began their pro careers in the Tampa Bay minor league system, first shared a major league field together when the Rays and Rangers met at Tropicana Field in June. The Rangers acquired Nathaniel, 28, in a December 2020 trade, while Josh was still making his way through the minor leagues.

"On a personal level, I lost my dad this time of year eight years ago, and I know how hard it is to play a game and consistently thinking about a sick family member.

Brewers pitcher Brandon Woodruff will miss Wild Card Series with shoulder injury"On a personal level, I lost my dad this time of year eight years ago, and I know how hard it is to play a game and consistently thinking about a sick family member. Certainly our thoughts and prayers are with the Lowe family," Rangers general manager Chris Young said.

“For Josh and Nate, I can empathize with how hard this is for them. ... You’ve worked your whole life to be on this stage and meanwhile you’re suffering at home,” Young added. “It’s really, really challenging.”