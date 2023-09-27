Mom of Baltimore CEO murder suspect speaks out as search for ex-con fugitive son heats up

Jason Dean Billingsley's mother is urging her son to turn himself in to police as he's wanted for the murder of a Baltimore Tech CEO and a separate attempted murder. The mother of 32-year-old Jason Dean Billingsley who's accused of killing Pava Marie LaPere in ais urging her son to turn himself in. Officials said LaPere, 26, was found dead Monday at 11:34 a.m.

at an apartment complex on the 300 block of West Franklin Street in Baltimore, Maryland. LaPere had signs of blunt-force trauma.

Officials said during a Tuesday night press conference that there's no known relationship between Billingsley and LaPere. Shortly before officers arrived at the apartment, a missing person's call was made, an investigation revealed. Homicide detectives are investigating her death.

WHO IS JASON BILLINGSLEY, ACCUSED OF KILLING BALTIMORE TECH CEO PAVA MARIE LAPERE? This image provided by the Baltimore Police Dept., shows Jason Dean Billingsley. Baltimore police said Tuesday, Sept. 26, 2024, they are searching for Billingsley, suspected in the death of Pava LaPere, 26, the founder of a Baltimore tech startup who found dead after being reported missing late Monday morning.LaPere was the CEO of Baltimore-based

This image provided by the Baltimore Police Dept., shows Jason Dean Billingsley. Baltimore police said Tuesday, Sept. 26, 2024, they are searching for Billingsley, suspected in the death of Pava LaPere, 26, the founder of a Baltimore tech startup who found dead after being reported missing late Monday morning.LaPere was the CEO of Baltimore-based

and was the social impact category recipient of the 2023 Forbes 30 Under 30 award.

Scarlett Billingsley, the suspect's mother, told NBC News that she's urging her son to surrender.

"I told him to turn himself in because they’re going to kill him," Scarlett Billingsley said."I don’t want police to shoot him because they think he has a gun."

"I don’t even know how he met that girl, where he met that girl, or how he got into her apartment," she added.

Exterior view of the apartment building where Pava LaPere was murdered, Baltimore, MD, Wednesday, September 27, 2023. The 26-year-old CEO, was found dead in her apartment Monday morning.State's Attorney for Baltimore City Ivan J. Bates, from left, Baltimore Police Commissioner Rich Worley and Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott hold a press conference about the murder of Pava LaPere at BPD headquarters on Tuesday, Sept. 26, 2023, in Baltimore. A photo of the suspect, Jason Billingsley, is displayed on the TV. LaPere, the founder of a successful Baltimore tech startup, was discovered dead after being reported missing on Monday, Sept. 25.Scarlett Billingsley said her son had shown her a gun on Monday and believes he's attempting to sell it.

"I am so sorry for what that mother is going through," she said of LaPere's mother."I’m very sorry if he did it."

"I won’t know until I see some evidence if he did it. Where is the truth at — show me some evidence," she said.

Jason Billingsley's mother said she lost her oldest son due to gun violence in 2013.

Pava LaPere in her X profile photo, the social media site formerly known as Twitter. LaPere was found dead Monday with blunt force trauma in Baltimore. City police are seeking an ex-con named Jason Billingsley on murder charges."He's the only one I got left. He's my baby boy," Scarlett Billingsley said.

dating back to 2009, according to court records. He's still on the loose as police continue their efforts in a massive manhunt.

Billingsley was sentenced to 30 years in prison on February 4, 2015 after pleading guilty to a 1st-degree forcible sex offense, with 16 years of suspended time and five years of parole. He was released from prison in October 2022.

Baltimore State's Attorney Ivan Bates said Tuesday that Billingsley was released from prison in October 2022.

Officials on Tuesday didn't elaborate on why Billingsley was released, Mayor Brandon Scott said,"There's no way in hell he should have been out on the street."

He's also wanted in connection to a Sept. 19 attempted murder, arson and rape that occurred in the 800 block of Edmondson Avenue, according to the Baltimore Police Department, who are telling members of the public he's"considered armed and dangerous."

Exterior view of a home showing evidence of a fire above a window opening in the basement on Edmundson Avenue in Baltimore, MD on Wednesday, September 27, 2023. Jason Billingsley, the lead suspect in the rape and murder of Pava LaPere is also suspected in a rape and attempted murder at this address earlier this month according to police.Exterior view of a home showing evidence of a fire above a window opening in the basement on Edmundson Avenue in Baltimore, MD on Wednesday, September 27, 2023. Jason Billingsley, the lead suspect in the rape and murder of Pava LaPere is also suspected in a rape and attempted murder at this address earlier this month according to police.Detectives are also reviewing"all cases" dating back to October 2022 to determine if there are any other connections.

A reward of $6,000 is being offered for information that leads to an arrest and charges.

Billingsley was also convicted of first-degree assault and violation of probation in 2009, which both carried a sentence of five and three years respectively.