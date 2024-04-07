Molly Sims Opens Up About Her 'Stressful' Modeling Days and Difficult Relationship with Food

Molly Sims is detailing the 'stressful' tasks she took on during her modeling days. In a sneak peek of her upcoming appearance on the 'Getting Grilled With Curtis Stone' podcast, the model and mom-of-three opened up about the 'difficult' relationship she developed with food after being told she was ' too fat .' After initially being told that her nose was not symmetrical, Sims said she was later told that she was ' too fat , too big, too blonde, too dark.

' HEIDI KLUM REVEALS THE SURPRISING WAY SHE STAYS YOUTHFUL AHEAD OF 50TH BIRTHDAY 'I mean, it was definitely a stressful time, which I think, you know, in terms of like, you know, food, it became very difficult,' she added. LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS Sims explained that she comes from a 'very Southern' family who constantly cook and eat, so the transition into modeling was not easy. 'It went from that to basically, I wouldn't say ‘starving myself,’ but pretty much,' she sai

Molly Sims Modeling Stressful Relationship With Food Too Fat Challenges Southern Family Transition

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



FoxNews / 🏆 9. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Molly Sims Was Called 'Too Fat' at the Start of Modeling CareerMolly Sims opened up about the harsh criticisms she received in the early days of her modeling career, particularly about her weight and nose

Source: usweekly - 🏆 390. / 55 Read more »

The Sims 4 Announces New Dark & Lovely PartnershipNew Social Campaign and Documentary “Play in Color” Aims to Uplift Black Women Gamers and Drive Change in the Gaming Industry Dark & Lovely, the 1 hair color brand for Black women, is joining forces with The Sims franchise and its leading life simulation video game, The Sims 4 and multi-award-winning gaming content creator and DE&I advocate...

Source: bleedingcool - 🏆 20. / 69 Read more »

8 Hilarious References To The Sims Margot Robbie's Movie Must IncludeHow many of these did you use in-game?

Source: screenrant - 🏆 7. / 94 Read more »

Cliff Sims Criticizes Argument that U.S. Resolve on Ukraine Will Deter China from Invading TaiwanSource of breaking news and analysis, insightful commentary and original reporting, curated and written specifically for the new generation of independent and conservative thinkers.

Source: BreitbartNews - 🏆 610. / 51 Read more »

Margot Robbie to produce live-action ‘The Sims' movie based on iconic video gameMargot Robbie's LuckyChap Entertainment is attached to produce a movie based on The Sims, the widely popular computer game where users can play simulations of…

Source: nbcchicago - 🏆 545. / 51 Read more »

Margot Robbie's Production Company to Adapt 'The Sims' into a MovieMargot Robbie's production company, LuckyChap, has signed on to produce a movie adaptation of the popular computer game 'The Sims'. The project is in its early stages and will be directed by Kate Herron. The game allows players to create characters and guide them through various life experiences, making it a perfect fit for a movie adaptation. The franchise has a wide range of pre-made families that could serve as the basis for the film.

Source: RollingStone - 🏆 483. / 51 Read more »