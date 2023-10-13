- Molly Hopkins' Rumored New Boyfriend After Kelly Brown Split Revealed

Summary SCREENRANT VIDEO OF THE DAY SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT 90 Day: The Last Resort star Molly Hopkins reportedly has a new man in her life after she and Kelly Brown broke up on the reality TV show spin-off. Molly, 48, is a single mom of two girls who was first seen in 90 Day Fiancé season 5.

But the plan backfired, leading to the couple's split in November 2022. Molly and Kelly were broken up when they came to 90 Day: The Last Resort. They left the resort single as therapy failed to resolve the trauma they had. According to Instagram blogger Merry Pants, Molly is reportedly now dating someone new all over again.

They posted a selfie of Molly with a bearded man who seems to be known as "The Prison KingPin." There were several other photos of the man seemingly from his wedding. The blogger claimed that the man Molly is seeing is a "married man." He appears to have married his "longtime sweetheart," with whom he also shares a child, within a year of being released from prison. headtopics.com

90 Day Fiancé Star Kelly Brown Reacts To Molly's Rumored New BF The blogger claimed the man went to Florida to continue the rest of Molly's stay with her once Kelly left the resort in January 2023. Since then, Molly and her rumored boyfriend have been spotted together on numerous occasions throughout the year. They were spotted together in September 2023.

Kelly blamed Molly for taking him on 90 Day: The Last Resort, even though she didn't love him. Molly blamed Kelly for making promises he couldn't keep. They both admitted that the relationship had run its course. Kelly knew he and Molly didn't stand a chance. Perhaps he already knew about the new man in Molly's life. Molly and Kelly had hugged goodbye when they parted ways. headtopics.com

