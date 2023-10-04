Moldova moves to bar members of banned pro-Russia party from elections

on Tuesday that its members have the right to run in the local elections on Nov. 5 if they do not represent the banned party.

The party, headed by exiled businessman Ilan Shor, led months of protests against President Maia Sandu and her government over rising prices. Sandu has accused both Shor and Russia of trying to destabilise Moldova since Moscow's February 2022 invasion of Ukraine, which she has fiercely criticised.

In a move aimed against Shor party members, Moldova's parliament approved an amendment to the Electoral Code to bar "specific people" from the local elections in its first and second readings. The amendment, which has now completed its passage through parliament, envisages law enforcement agencies submitting a list of such people to the central election commission, which will draw up a final list."Parliament today declared a total dictatorship in Moldova, where laws and courts have no force and there is no constitutional framework," he wrote on Facebook. headtopics.com

Marina Tauber, his most prominent political ally and a candidate for mayor next month in Moldova's second largest city, Balti, denounced the move as "sad and pitiful".

