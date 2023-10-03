Moderna’s Combo Vaccine Moves Towards Late-Stage Trial

The biotech Moderna said Wednesday that its first combination vaccine, which protects against influenza and Covid-19 vaccine, had succeeded in an early-stage trial, and could be ready to launch as soon as 2025.

The combination jab is central to Moderna’s (ticker: MRNA) postpandemic strategy, as the company works to find a path forward as Covid-19 vaccine revenues crater. Sales of the Covid-19 vaccine, the pandemic-era blockbuster that remains its only approved product, are dropping. Analysts expect the company’s sales to fall to $7.1 billion this year, from $19.3 billion last year, according to FactSet.

The company is betting big on the new shots that provide protection against a number of respiratory illnesses. It has a number of the combination shots under development, including shots that also offer protection against respiratory syncytial virus. The company says its combination vaccines could buoy sales of its respiratory franchise to between $8 billion and $15 billion by 2027. headtopics.com

The combination vaccine trial measured immune responses induced by the vaccine, not real-world efficacy.

Investors will likely be paying closer attention to the vaccine’s side effect profile. Standard influenza vaccines generally have no negative side effects, but mRNA-based vaccines like those made by Moderna can induce reactions like fever. A significant side effect profile could dampen the drug’s commercial prospects. headtopics.com

Read more:

MarketWatch »

