Model in giant furball outfit crashes into front row — and Sam Smith — at Paris fashion week

Sam Smith performs during the Christian Cowan Womenswear Spring/Summer 2024 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on September 28, 2023 in Paris, France.

A model dressed as a giant furball had trouble walking down the runway at Christian Cowan’s Ready-to-Wear Spring 2024 show during Paris Fashion Week.that she had a harness and it took seven people to help her stand up in the giant outfit — but getting ready was a breeze compared to actually walking in the show.

She bumped into singer Sam Smith — who happens to be the designer Cowan’s partner — and they had to nudge her away so she wouldn’t tackle them during the performance. Still unable to see as she continued down the runway, the furball model inevitably crashed into the front row and the fashion week-goers sitting there. Just as she reached the end of the runway, she fell over and had to be picked up.@iammijon / Instagram“This would have actually been a serve if the model could walk… could nobody figure out how to rig up a camera??” the caption said.

“This is so disrespectful to the model. Designer should be embarrassed and ashamed for putting them in this situation,” one wrote.Mi’jon said that she could only see shadows of things — despite there being eye holes in the outfit.“They do this on purpose right? Viral moments? Poor girl. If that wasn’t on purpose I have no clue how else they could have expected that to go,” someone said. headtopics.com

Video shows moment beloved activist randomly stabbed to death on NYC street after attending wedding with gal palDavid and Victoria Beckham share sweet moment after breaking silence on his alleged 2003 affairMi’jon said she had a harness and it took seven people to help her stand up in the giant outfit.

