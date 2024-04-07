Model denies being one of Diddy's sex workers amid sexual assault lawsuit

A model has denied accusations that she was one of Sean 'Diddy' Combs ' sex workers after being named in a sexual assault lawsuit filed by a male music producer against the rapper. Rodney 'Lil Rod' Jones Jr., a producer on Combs' latest studio album, 'The Love Album: Off the Grid,' alleged the Bad Boy Records founder 'bragged about having several women on a monthly stipend .' Jones claimed that Instagram model Jade Ramey was one of three women who were 'paid a monthly fee to work as Mr.

Combs' sex workers,' according to court documents obtained by Fox News Digital. 'Yes, I dated someone. Dating someone doesn't directly correlate to any of the false allegations made,' Ramey told Entertainment Tonight in a statement. DIDDY FEDERAL INVESTIGATION SPARKS INTEREST IN FAMOUS FRIENDS, INTERVIEWS RESURFACE: ‘A LOT I CAN’T TELL' She continued, 'How unfortunate we've entered a time where caring for someone or falling in love is worthy of scrutiny in the court of public opinio

