Mod Pizza Closes Dozens of Stores Amid Minimum Wage Increase

Mod Pizza , a fast-casual restaurant with more than 500 locations across the U.S., has reportedly closed dozens of stores in recent weeks, including five of its California restaurants. A total of 27 Mod Pizza restaurants were shuttered across the U.S. in total, though the company has yet to comment on the widespread closures. The closures come as California recently passed a law raising the minimum hourly rate for fast-food employees in the state from $16 to $20 per hour.
The move is designed to benefit workers, but is widely opposed by restaurant operators, who claim they won't be able to turn a profit
Mod Pizza Fast-Casual Restaurant Store Closures California Minimum Wage Increase Workers Restaurant Operators
