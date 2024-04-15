MOD Easy Sidecar 3 e-bike review: twice the fun MSRP $4,190.00 Score Details DT Editors' Choice “When riding the Easy Sidecar 3, you'll make new friends and maybe even get a smile from that chronically grumpy neighbor who is unsure what you're up to.” Pros Cons If you’re uncomfortable with more than moderately good times and balk at outrageous hilarity, MOD Bikes’ Easy Sidecar 3 may be a bit much to handle. For everybody else, this setup is an absolute blast.
There are five levels of battery-powered pedal assistance managed by a torque sensor that adds electrical power based on pedaling force rather than pedaling speed, which is how cadence sensors work. Torque sensing is preferable because the added power feels more natural. There’s also a thumb throttle to power up to a maximum of 28 mph without pedaling.
Additional notable features of the Easy 3 include a wide-angle LED headlight, LED brake light with turn signals, and an easy-to-read smart color display with a separate five-button control pad mounted on the handlebar. There’s a USB charging port on the display. The sidecar has a removable passenger seat with a back cushion, a two-piece seat belt, and an orange floor pad. Two small D-rings attach to the front section of the floor to attach pet leashes. Our adult daughter could ride in the sidecar with relative comfort, and our 70-pound Double Doodle had plenty of room, although it took a minute for our dog to be happy about the experience.
I could get up to 25 to- 26 mph quickly using the thumb throttle alone on neighborhood roads, and with MOD’s geometry and tires, I found it very comfortable to lean deeply in curves, which added to the fun. The e-bike’s smooth power delivery, smooth suspension, and responsive brakes made riding the Easy 3 highly pleasurable.
MOD Easy Sidecar 3 E-Bike Review
