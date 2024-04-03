Mobile Passport Control App Eases Travel at Washington Dulles International Airport

They had been dreading the long line at passport control when they entered the country but had heard about a new app they could use to ease their way and decided to give it a shot. Within minutes, they had bypassed the long line at Washington Dulles International Airport and were waiting for their luggage. “It was always a long row," said Piet De Staercke of the line to go through passport screening. He, his wife and two sons were visiting Washington and Chicago. “We were a bit scared.

But now with the app, it’s amazing.” As travel continues to boom following coronavirus pandemic-related slumps, U.S. Customs and Border Protection is expanding the use of technology like the Mobile Passport Control app the De Staercke family used in an effort to process the ever-growing number of passengers traveling internationall

Belgian Family Bypasses Passport Control Line Using Mobile AppThe Belgian family of four bypassed the long line at passport control at Washington Dulles International Airport using the Mobile Passport Control app. U.S. Customs and Border Protection is expanding the use of technology to process the increasing number of international travelers.

