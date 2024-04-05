Mobile County Sheriff Criticizes Prichard Police in Robbery Case

Fri, April 5th 2024 at 8:35 AMMOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — "There is no reason this guy should be on the street. If Prichard would have done their job in 23 and the beginning of 2024, he'd be in jail or in prison. And the victim of this robbery would not have been shot by Norwood." It was a startling statement from Mobile County Sheriff Paul Burch in reference to the case of Rashad Norwood.

The 30 year old Norwood is accused of Tuesday night's robbery and shooting of the owner of T&J food mart in Prichard. Thursday, Sheriff Burch told NBC 15 News his department has taken over the case, by doing something Prichard had yet to do- sign warrants for Norwood’s arrest. "No use trying to sugar coat it, Prichard Police failed to do their job,” says Burch. “So my responsibility as the sheriff is to seek justice in this case. You know, a store owner, you know, robbed and shot for no reason and nothing is being done about i

Mobile County Sheriff Prichard Police Robbery Shooting Arrest Justice

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



mynbc15 / 🏆 262. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Pistol permit law cost Mobile County Sheriff’s Office $623,000 last year, sheriff saysThe Alabama Legislature created a mechanism to reimburse sheriffs for some of that loss, but Mobile County Sheriff Paul Burch said it is not nearly enough to make up the difference. He told FOX10 News that he just received the final figure for the loss the department incurred in 2023 – a little more than $623,000.

Source: FOX10News - 🏆 581. / 51 Read more »

Mobile County Sheriff Cracks Down on Marijuana Use in Public PlacesMobile County Sheriff Paul Burch is launching 'Operation Up in Smoke' to address complaints about marijuana use in public places. The crackdown comes after the sheriff's personal experience with the smell of marijuana during a family outing. Undercover officers will be deployed to parking lots and other public areas to detect the odor of marijuana.

Source: FOX10News - 🏆 581. / 51 Read more »

Mobile County Sheriff: MCSO has 100% homicide closure rate since 2011Sheriff Paul Burch says they’ve had a 100% closure rate on homicides since 2011 which he says is something he takes a lot of pride in since he used to lead that unit for several years.

Source: FOX10News - 🏆 581. / 51 Read more »

Mobile County’s population falls below Madison County, census estimates showEstimates released Thursday by the U.S. Census Bureau show Baldwin and Mobile counties hitting milestone on opposite ends of the spectrum.

Source: FOX10News - 🏆 581. / 51 Read more »

Pierce County: Sheriff Ed Troyer is not running for reelectionPierce County Sheriff Ed Troyer will not seek re-election, the sheriff's department confirmed.

Source: Mynorthwest - 🏆 438. / 53 Read more »

Ala. Woman Charged After 3-Year-Old Found Carrying 2 Kilos of Cocaine in Backpack: PoliceInvestigators allegedly recovered about $450,000 worth of drugs, according to the Mobile County Sheriff's Office.

Source: people - 🏆 712. / 51 Read more »