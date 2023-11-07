Mobile County Public Schools Consider Corporal Punishment Revival, Year-Round School Schedule

The Mobile County Public School system is considering reintroducing corporal punishment in schools and possibly switching to a year-round school schedule. The Board of Education met last night, and board member Doug Harwell says people in his community have been pushing for both changes. Reginald Crenshaw staunchly disagrees, saying he can't support putting hands on other people's children.

Board member Johnny Hatcher says if corporal punishment is to be brought back to schools, it should only be done with a parent's consent and in front of a camera and a witness. Superintendent Chresal Threadgill says he will send out a survey to parents to see what they think about the possible changes

