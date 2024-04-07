Mobile Contactless Payments Increase Consumer Spending

Consumers tend to spend about 10% more when they adopt mobile contactless payment methods, a researcher says. These days, you don't even have to take your credit card out of your wallet in order to buy something. If you are shopping online, you can store your credit card numbers on your computer and just hit "click to pay." In a store, call up Apple Pay or Google Pay on your smartphone and tap it against the payment terminal., researchers found that customers charged 9.
4% more on average to their credit cards, through both online and in-person transactions, after they adopted a mobile payment method than they had before.The paper does not explore the effects frictionless payments are having on credit card debt. But the paper's lead author,, an assistant professor at the Kenan-Flagler Business School at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, told NPR she believes they probably play a significant role., Xu estimates that approximately 4.5% of total credit card usage in the country is due to the influence of frictionless payments. That means, she calculates, that about $50 billion ofHere are other excerpts from an interview with Xu, edited for brevity and clarity. You did this research with a Chinese bank. Would you say that the way people use mobile payments in the U.S. likely follows a pretty similar pattern? Yes. A fundamental mechanism here is the convenience that mobile payments bring to consumer
Mobile Payments Contactless Payments Consumer Spending Credit Card Convenience
United States Latest News, United States Headlines
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: FOX10News - 🏆 581. / 51 Read more »
Source: FOX10News - 🏆 581. / 51 Read more »
Source: PhoneArena - 🏆 322. / 59 Read more »
Source: DigitalTrends - 🏆 95. / 65 Read more »
Source: PhoneArena - 🏆 322. / 59 Read more »
Source: FOX10News - 🏆 581. / 51 Read more »