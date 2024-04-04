Moana 2: Sequel Film to Hit Theaters Following TV Series Plans

It’s almost time to return to the sea alongside Moana and Maui when the duo sails back into theaters for their sequel film. Moana 2 follows the success of the first animation, which was released in November 2016. The original movie made waves with its catchy songs and adventurous storyline of how the ocean-loving daughter of the Chief of Motunui (Auliʻi Cravalho) saves her people from a terrible curse with the help of a demigod (Dwayne Johnson).

In February, Disney's CEO, Bob Iger, shared that a follow-up to Moana was actually developed for TV series at first. However, after everyone saw the footage for it, they decided to move forward with another full-length movie instead. "We were impressed by what we saw and knew it deserved a theatrical release," Iger revealed on CNBC, per Variety. "Moana remains an incredibly popular franchise, and we can't wait to give you more of Moana and Maui when Moana 2 comes to theater

