Moana 2 Announced by Walt Disney CEO

Walt Disney CEO Bob Iger has announced that Moana 2 is in the works. The sequel will follow Moana on a new adventure with a new crew. It is set to release in theaters on November 27, 2024.

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



comingsoonnet / 🏆 578. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Disney and Florida Settle Lawsuit Over Authority Over Walt Disney ResortSee multiple perspectives from The Daily Caller, New York Daily News, and The Hill at AllSides.com.

Source: AllSidesNow - 🏆 572. / 51 Read more »

All About The Live-Action Moana And How It Compares To Moana 2Sofia ‘Sofie’ Alperovich is an Audience Engagement Intern for NBC News Group and a contributing author for TODAY.com. She is currently studying at NYU Stern, pursuing a bachelor's degree in marketing & finance.

Source: TODAYshow - 🏆 389. / 55 Read more »

Disney CEO Bob Iger Hopes to Continue Working with Taylor Swift for Future Concerts on Disney+Disney CEO Bob Iger expressed his hopes to continue working with Taylor Swift for future concerts on Disney+. The bidding for her latest concert film was competitive, but Disney emerged as the winner. As Disney aims to attract more subscribers, they plan to maintain their high-profile relationship with the pop-star.

Source: ComicBook - 🏆 65. / 68 Read more »

Moana 2 Is Disney's Riskiest 2024 Movie Thanks To 1 Big Style ChangeAll the latest movie news, movie trailers & reviews - and the same for TV, too.

Source: screenrant - 🏆 7. / 94 Read more »

Moana 2 Image Reveals The First Look At The Disney Princess's ReturnMoana returns in a new image from the sequel.

Source: screenrant - 🏆 7. / 94 Read more »

Disney Reveals New Image from Moana 2Disney has released a new image from Moana 2, showing the return of the beloved titular character. The image features Moana sailing across the ocean with a giant sea creature. Auliʻi Cravalho and Dwayne Johnson will reprise their roles as Moana and Maui.

Source: Collider - 🏆 1. / 98 Read more »