MLBTradeRumors: Padres' Juan Soto headed for record salary in 2024

The Padres could trade Juan Soto this offseason to help address several holes across the roster. If they do not, they could owe him the largest one-year deal ever awarded to a player in his final year of arbitration. The 24-year-old outfielder is due $33 million in his walk year, according to salary arbitration projections released on Friday by MLBTradeRumors.com. That figure would eclipse Shohei Ohtani’s $30 million salary for 2023 as the largest ever one-year deal. Soto is coming off his first 162-game season. He led the majors in walks for the third time in five years, set a career-high with 35 homers and finished one shy of his personal watermark with 109 RBIs. All told, Soto hit .275/.410/.519, which included hitting .340/.444/.711 over the final month of the season — after the Padres’ postseason odds were dropped to well below unlikely and less than 1 percent for much of the final two weeks. A $33 million payday would be a $10 million hike on last year’s salary and, combined with MLBTradeRumors’ other arbitration projects — RHP Scott Barlow ($7.1M), OF Trent Grisham ($4.9M), Tim Hill ($2.4M), C Austin Nola ($2.35M) and LHP Adrián Morejón ($900K) — would push the Padres’ base commitments to the 2024 payroll to just over $187 million. It has been reported that the organization is looking to shed some $50 million in payroll to about $200 million, leaving about $13 million to replace Blake Snell, as well as potentially Michael Wacha, Seth Lugo and Nick Martinez if the options aren’t picked up for that trio. Here is a look at the Union-Tribute's real-time estimate for a projected 26-man roster in 2024:

