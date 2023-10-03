MLB wild card Day 1: Twins' Royce Lewis and Rangers' Corey Seager enjoy top moments

Minnesota Twins’ Royce Lewis connects for a solo home run during the third inning in Game 1 of an American League wild-card series against the Toronto Blue Jays in Minneapolis on Tuesday.

Lewis, 24, had already displayed a flair for hitting dramatic home runs, setting an MLB record this season with four grand slams in an 18-game span.

, went 0 for 4, dipping to .327, and Diaz won the title while idle. His post on X, formerly known as Twitter, was succinct: “I got it”Rays’ 4-0 Game 1 loss to the Rangers in an AL wild card series. In the first inning, Seager, who went two for four with a run batted in, pulled a one-hop rocket down the first-base line that ate up Diaz, who after retrieving the ball made a poor throw to pitcher Tyler Glasnow and was charged with an error. headtopics.com

Diaz was out of position on a single by Leody Taveras that led to the first run of the game in the second inning, which ended with Diaz catching a throw from shortstop Taylor Walls to retire Marcus Semien with runners at second and third. Diaz, however, didn’t know it was the third out and frantically threw to the plate.

A lot happened to suggest the Dodgers would not make the playoffs this season. Now that they have, they’re considered longshots to win the World Series.In Diaz’s defense — although defense clearly isn’t his forte — the criticism about sitting out Sunday was misplaced. He had two leg injuries in September, and with the finale essentially meaningless to the Rays, it was prudent to take the day off. headtopics.com

Read more:

latimes »

Watch: Twins rookie Royce Lewis homers in first two career playoff at-batsLewis became just the third player ever to homer in each of his first two career playoff plate appearances.

Twins stop record 18-game postseason skid on strength of Royce Lewis home runsRoyce Lewis hit home runs in each of his first two at-bats to carry the Minnesota Twins to a 3-1 victory over the Toronto Blue Jays in the opener of their AL Wild Card Series.

Twins stop record 18-game postseason skid on strength of Royce Lewis home runsRoyce Lewis smashed Minnesota’s 18-game postseason losing streak into the seats, homering in each of his first two at-bats to carry the Twins to a 3-1 victory over the Toronto Blue Jays in the opener of their AL Wild Card Series on Tuesday.

Lewis' 2 HRs put 'win' in Twins; slide ends at 18The Twins snapped their record 18-game playoff losing streak with a 3-1 victory over the Blue Jays in Game 1 of the AL Wild Card Series.

Police Auctioning Off $156K Rolls-Royce Ghost 'For A Bargain Price'After the driver of a Rolls-Royce Ghost was unable to provide insurance documents, their car was seized by the UK's Manchester Police and is now being auction off 'for a bargain price.'

2024 Rolls-Royce Spectre Photo GalleryView detailed pictures that accompany our 2024 Rolls-Royce Spectre article with close-up photos of exterior and interior features. (10 photos)