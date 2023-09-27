MLB’s Manfred hopes owners will vote in November on A’s-to-Vegas

The A’s announced plans in April to move to Las Vegas NEW YORK (AP) — Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred hopes owners will hold a vote on the Oakland Athletics’ proposed move to Las Vegas when they meet from Nov. 14-16 at Arlington, Texas.
NEW YORK (AP) — Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred hopes owners will hold a vote on the Oakland Athletics’ proposed move to Las Vegas when they meet from Nov. 14-16 at Arlington, Texas.
Manfred discussed the timetable Wednesday during an interview with The Associated Press discussing 2023 attendance. Las Vegas would become the fourth home for a franchise that started in Philadelphia from 1901-54, moved to Kansas City for 13 seasons and arrived in Oakland for the 1968 season.
Since the Washington Senators became the Texas Rangers for the 1972 season, the only team to relocate was the Montreal Expos, who became the Washington Nationals in 2005.
The A’s said in April they planned to move to a ballpark to be constructed in Las Vegas and agreed the following month with Bally’s and Gaming & Leisure Properties to build a stadium on the Tropicana hotel site along the Las Vegas Strip.
The Nevada Legislature approved $380 million in public financing in June in legislation signed by Gov. Joe Lombardo. The A’s then started the process of applying to MLB for relocation, a plan being considered by an owners’ committee chaired by Milwaukee Brewers chairman Mark Attanasio and that includes Philadelphia Phillies chief executive officer John Middleton and Kansas City Royals CEO John Sherman.