MLB roundup: J.P. Crawford belts slam as M's blast Rangers

J.P. Crawford hit a grand slam and Ty France and Josh Rojas added solo homers as the Seattle Mariners defeated the visiting Texas Rangers 8-0 Friday night to tighten the American League West race. Reliever Trent Thornton (1-2) was credited with the victory as the Mariners' bullpen combined for 5 1/3 scoreless innings of one-hit relief. Texas starter Nathan Eovaldi (12-5) allowed seven runs on five hits in 3 1/3 innings.

Alejandro Kirk had a home run and three RBIs, Bo Bichette went 4-for-5 with three runs and one RBI and Toronto defeated visiting Tampa Bay.

Yandy Diaz hit a two-run homer for the Rays, who have clinched the first AL wild-card berth. Aaron Civale (7-5) gave up one run in 1 2/3 innings.Jose Abreu smacked a two-run double and fill-in starter Jose Urquidy pitched six scoreless innings to lead Houston to a victory over Arizona in the opener of a three-game series at Phoenix.

Gabriel Moreno had an RBI double for the Diamondbacks, who managed just four hits. Arizona ace Zac Gallen (17-9) allowed two runs and seven hits over 6 1/3 innings. Arizona holds the second wild-card spot in the National League. The Diamondbacks lead Miami by a half-game.Carlos Santana hit a walk-off double in the bottom of the 10th inning as host Milwaukee edged Chicago in the opener of a three-game series. headtopics.com

