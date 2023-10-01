MLB roundup: Astros, D-backs punch tickets to postseason

Arizona and Houston each celebrated a postseason berth on Saturday night after the Astros defeated the Diamondbacks 1-0 in Phoenix. Verlander (13-8) allowed two hits in five scoreless innings, while Kelly (12-8) went seven innings and allowed five hits and one run. Jose Abreu provided the game's lone run with an RBI double.Jazz Chisholm Jr.
homered and added an RBI single for visiting Miami, which beat Pittsburgh to clinch an NL wild-card spot.
Endy Rodriguez and Bryan Reynolds each hit an RBI single for the Pirates.Andrew Heaney came out of the bullpen to make a spot start, pitching 4 1/3 scoreless innings as Texas clinched a postseason berth with a victory against host Seattle.
Eugenio Suarez homered for the Mariners, who were eliminated from the playoff race when Houston beat Arizona later Saturday night.Right-hander Spencer Strider set the franchise record for most strikeouts in a season, Marcell Ozuna hit a go-ahead, three-run homer and the Braves beat visiting Washington. headtopics.com
Washington jumped on Strider for three runs on four hits in the first inning. CJ Abrams singled to begin the game, stole second base and scored on Keibert Ruiz's one-out double. Joey Meneses followed with an RBI single and scored on Luis Garcia's double.