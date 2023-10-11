MLB playoffs 2023: The Baltimore Orioles will be back, with higher expectations and fewer acceptable excuses

Baltimore Orioles' Dean Kremer walks off the field after being taken out of the game in the second inning of Game 3 of a baseball AL Division Series against the Texas Rangers on Tuesday, Oct. 10, 2023, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)It's difficult to be too upset about the anticlimactic postseason exit of a team that lost 110 games just two years ago.

Henderson, 22, is an all-around threat at shortstop (or third) who walloped 28 homers and stole 10 bases in a 4.6-WAR season. He’s under control through 2028. Powerful first baseman Ryan Mountcastle is tied to the team through 2026, and athletic outfielders Cedric Mullins and Austin Hays remain under control through 2025.

Gibson — who performed about as expected, with a 4.73 ERA, but earned his keep by eating up 192 innings — is a helpful reference point for how the Orioles worked this year and how they might need to change in future seasons. headtopics.com

Three games don’t and shouldn’t besmirch the potential of the many, many talented young players on the Orioles’ roster, but they were thrown into a challenging assignment with no real safety net beyond one another.

No matter how strong Bradish and Rodriguez perform in their follow-up acts or how high Rutschman and Henderson soar on the WAR leaderboards, the 2024 Orioles — who will view October as a proving ground, not an accomplishment — won’t be nearly as cheery a story if their best foot forward again demands that pitchers push into new personal workload frontiers or involves multiple hitters mired in... headtopics.com

This is the part we haven’t yet seen from Elias. In Houston, when he was working under Jeff Luhnow, the budding Astros eschewed major long-term deals but did add veteran presence and stability in the forms of Josh Reddick, Brian McCann and others. They signed Charlie Morton on a Gibson-esque deal and helped him morph into a force..

