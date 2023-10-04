MLB playoffs 2023: Philadelphia Phillies, Arizona Diamondbacks advance to NLDS with wild-card sweeps

Philadelphia Phillies' J.T. Realmuto (10) celebrates with Nick Castellanos after hitting a home run off Miami Marlins pitcher David Robertson during the fourth inning of Game 2 in an NL wild-card baseball playoff series Wednesday, Oct. 4, 2023, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)The Philadelphia Phillies’ quest to get back to the World Series is moving forward.

The Phillies are on to the NLDS after they rolled past the Marlins on Wednesday at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia. The win gave them a 2-0 series sweep over the Marlins and set up their matchup with the Atlanta Braves in the next round. It also marked the fourth straight series sweep of the day across Major League Baseball.

The Phillies jumped up early once again Wednesday, thanks to a J.T. Realmuto double that opened scoring in the second and a pair of RBI from Trea Turner and Kyle Schwarber in the third. Realmuto returned in the fourth for a deep solo home run that suddenly gave the Phillies a 3-0 lead. It was their first home run of the postseason, and Realmuto’s 21st this season. headtopics.com

Stott now has 16 home runs this season. The 25-year-old entered the night with a .280 average and 62 RBI in just his second season with the Phillies. Shane Victorino is the only other Phillies player to hit a grand slam in the playoffs.Though it wasn’t the best night of his career, Nola got the job done every single time the Marlins put him in a tough spot Wednesday.

