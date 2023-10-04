MLB playoffs 2023: Philadelphia Phillies always had momentum on their side in wild-card trouncing of Miami Marlins

PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - OCTOBER 04: Bryson Stott #5 of the Philadelphia Phillies runs the bases after hitting a grand slam during the sixth inning against the Miami Marlins in Game Two of the Wild Card Series at Citizens Bank Park on October 04, 2023 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

This time, he did, driving a fastball 412 feet to right-center.

Now, when they dance, the music is no surprise, and the Phillies know the moves. If you let the bedlam that followed wash over you, a grand slam from a team that never once trailed in the series makes it feel like the Phillies are on a collision course with rewriting how 2022 ended., short series are full of upsets. The Fish just needed to get on the board. headtopics.com

“It was huge,” Phillies manager Rob Thomson said postgame. “I thought that that really stopped some momentum right there in its tracks.” The irony, of course, is that for six months, most baseball series are three games. It is, in fact, a very normal number of games for two teams to play against each other. Which is why it feels so notable that in 16 three-game wild-card series (eight in 2020, four in 2022 and four this year), there have been 13 sweeps.

Even so, the Marlins could’ve fought back, except that they never built up any momentum. A budding rally cut down on the basepaths turned into just another quiet inning for Nola — an impending free agent who threw seven scoreless in what might’ve been the best start of a rocky season and, in doing so, ensured that it would not be his last in a Phillies uniform. headtopics.com

