MLB playoffs 2023: Michael Harris II saves Atlanta Braves' game — and maybe season — with stunning play in NLDS Game 2

Atlanta Braves center fielder Michael Harris II (23) catches a fly ball off the bat of Philadelphia Phillies' Nick Castellanos (8) in the nineth inning of Game 2 of a baseball NL Division Series, Monday, Oct. 9, 2023, in Atlanta. The Atlanta Braves won 5-4. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)ATLANTA — There’s no place lonelier in a ballpark than center field.
After spending the first 15 innings of the NLDS in a peaceful slumber, the Braves finally woke up and joined the party the Phillies were in the midst of dominating. Atlanta had meekly surrenderedBut then the law of averages began to swing the Braves’ way, and Atlanta started hitting like a team that set offensive records up and down the lineup.
With one out in the inning, Bryce Harper — whom the Braves' organist introduces with the themes of the Wicked Witch of the West and Darth Vader — led off first and drew a walk, representing the tying run. Nick Castellanos, who plays with chaos in his wake, worked the count to 2-2, then sent a four-seam fastball arcing deep into the Cobb County night.
“I just knew as a defender, I was going to do anything I could to make the play and get a glove on it,” Harris told Yahoo Sports in the clubhouse after the game. “I put my body at risk, and I was going to get it.”Harper apparently didn’t have enough respect for Harris’ range because he rounded second and then realized that he now was the man on the island.
"Usually you don't pass the base. You stay in front of it, make sure it's not caught," Phillies manager Rob Thomson said after the game. "But thought the ball was clearly over head, didn't think he was going to catch it.
“It’s one of those things you dream of, trying to be big in those moments,” Harris said. “Just trying to follow in his footsteps and be great like him.”