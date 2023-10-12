MLB playoffs 2023: Is Phillies-Braves baseball's best rivalry?

Bryce Harper talks the motivation behind staring down Orlando Arcia after his home runs during the Phillies' Game 3 win. (0:52)PHILADELPHIA -- Over the past two years, Phillies-Braves has transformed into one of baseball's best rivalries, in the vein of Yankees-Red Sox, Giants-Dodgers, or Cardinals-Cubs.

"I feel like we want to face really good competition. I mean, everybody's good competition this time of year, but the Braves are exceptionally good, and we know that. I feel like we usually play them pretty good -- and it's always a fun series.

No matter how this edition ends -- the Phillies hope to close things out in Game 4 tonight -- both teams are built to keep adding chapters to this rivalry for years to come. Harper,are among the players who will still be on the Phillies through at least 2026 -- and in Harper and Turner's cases, much longer -- while the Braves have more talent locked up than any team in baseball, includingsaid. headtopics.com

"It's a fun place to play in the postseason," Hand said."The fans are right on top of you in the bullpen. They get on you. It's just Philadelphia. It's how people are here. Several players commented that, despite playing in hostile environments during the most pressure-packed time of the year, the rivalry has been built out of mutual respect (though the growing Arcia-Harper feud could change that).was surprised at the warm reception he received in Atlanta and called it"so much fun" to play against his old team.

Read more:

espn »

{{PageTitle}} Loading news... Failed to load news.

MLB Braves vs Phillies Box Score - Oct 11, 2023Atlanta Braves vs Philadelphia Phillies MLB game box score for Oct 11, 2023.

2023 MLB playoffs live updates: Phillies open up 6-1 lead over Braves in Game 3The 2023 MLB playoffs roll on with three division series matchups! Follow all the action from Braves-Phillies, Astros-Twins and Dodgers-Diamondbacks right here.

Phillies vs. Braves: MLB National League Division Series Game 3Photos: The Phillies face the Atlanta Braves in Game 3 of the National League Division Series Wednesday at Citizens Bank Park.

MLB playoffs: Astros power past Twins and into ALCS; Phillies take series lead over BravesJosé Abreu homered to lead the Houston Astros past the Minnesota Twins 3-2 and into the ALCS. The Philadelphia Phillies pounded the Atlanta Braves 10-2.

Phillies insist they can put stunned disbelief of Game 2 meltdown behind them against BravesThe Atlanta Braves and Philadelphia Phillies are tied 1-1 in the National League Division Series.

Atlanta Braves vs Philadelphia Phillies Line MovementAtlanta Braves vs Philadelphia Phillies