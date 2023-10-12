MLB playoffs 2023: Is Phillies-Braves baseball's best rivalry?

Bryce Harper talks the motivation behind staring down Orlando Arcia after his home runs during the Phillies' Game 3 win. (0:52)PHILADELPHIA -- Over the past two years, Phillies-Braves has transformed into one of baseball's best rivalries, in the vein of Yankees-Red Sox, Giants-Dodgers, or Cardinals-Cubs.
"I feel like we want to face really good competition. I mean, everybody's good competition this time of year, but the Braves are exceptionally good, and we know that. I feel like we usually play them pretty good -- and it's always a fun series.
No matter how this edition ends -- the Phillies hope to close things out in Game 4 tonight -- both teams are built to keep adding chapters to this rivalry for years to come. Harper,are among the players who will still be on the Phillies through at least 2026 -- and in Harper and Turner's cases, much longer -- while the Braves have more talent locked up than any team in baseball, includingsaid. headtopics.com
"It's a fun place to play in the postseason," Hand said."The fans are right on top of you in the bullpen. They get on you. It's just Philadelphia. It's how people are here. Several players commented that, despite playing in hostile environments during the most pressure-packed time of the year, the rivalry has been built out of mutual respect (though the growing Arcia-Harper feud could change that).was surprised at the warm reception he received in Atlanta and called it"so much fun" to play against his old team.