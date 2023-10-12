MLB playoffs 2023: Even in a week of chaos, the Astros find a way

MINNEAPOLIS -- In this October of chaos, of 100-win teams swept and a winless American League East and lower-seed dominance, there is but one constant. Theare doing what the Houston Astros do, which is to say they are owning the most important month on the baseball calendar.
In this moment of profound questions across the sport, about strategy and analytics and the challenges of building a team to succeed in the playoffs like it does over a 162-game season, there is the team that for seven straight years has found itself in the American League Championship Series. The Astros were once upon a time the most analytically inclined organization in baseball.
That's baseball. For all those who care to complain about how winning a division doesn't mean anything anymore, understand this: Every single team ---- would rather have a week off after the season to rest and reset its rotation than play a best-of-three series against another quality team with its season on the line. headtopics.com
It's what makes the Astros' run all the more impressive. For seven years -- one short of Atlanta's record eight straight LCS appearances -- the Astros have managed to win at least one playoff series.