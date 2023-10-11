MLB playoffs 2023: Despite Orioles' ALDS loss, the future is bright - ESPN

fans as they quietly exited Camden Yards on Sunday after a discouraging loss to the Rangers was not one of anger, but of sadness. The fans of Baltimore -- a provincial town, a brick town, a neighborhood town -- had waited almost a decade to celebrate the return of October baseball after such a painful rebuild.
The 11-8 loss -- it was 9-2 in the third inning -- dropped the Orioles into a 2-0 hole in the best-of-five American League Division Series against Texas, with the series heading to Arlington. And considering the magic with which the relentlesshave been playing in this postseason, many of those fans sensed there would be no more baseball this season at Camden Yards.
And they did: Two years after finishing 39 games out of fourth place, the second team ever to finish that far behind the next-worst team in a league or division, the Orioles swiftly revitalized baseball in Baltimore with swashbuckling style of play: young, hungry, athletic kids who pushed the action every night, on the bases, at the plate and on the mound.
Compared to many of the other 2023 postseason squads, the Orioles were just young and inexperienced for October, though Hyde refused to blame those attributes --"Our guys just.
Still, the Orioles looked young and rusty against the Rangers, nothing like the team that had a winning record every month of the season (other than 0-1 in October). The Orioles lost the opener, 4-3, with their best pitcher,, who had thrown 15 innings in the last 32 days.
The Orioles' ninth inning also brought confusion. Henderson singled to start the inning. On a 2-1 pitch to veteran outfielder. Hyde was caught on TV cameras saying,"What the f----!?'' After the game, Hyde called it"a little miscommunication.'' Henderson said,"I saw the steal sign.