MLB playoffs 2023: After another Braves upset, is there a method to the Philadelphia Phillies' October madness?

Last year, as the Philadelphia Phillies squeaked into the expanded playoff field and stormed all the way to the World Series, the bat-first right fielder was disarmingly forthright in explaining his repeated defensive heroics,“I'm learning that the season and the postseason are completely different,” he said on TBS.
“All the credit, I mean, the Phillies stifled us. I mean, they pitched really well. They had great plans. Their guys got big hits. I mean, you can't take anything away from that,” Braves manager Brian Snitker said afterward.
Obviously, one defining characteristic is a roster loaded with stars, mostly acquired via free agency courtesy of enthusiastic team owner John Middleton and big-spending architect Dave Dombrowski. headtopics.com
." If this club becomes Dombrowski's sixth to reach the World Series, his appetite for the risks and rewards of elite talent should probably inspire some copycats, though that seems far-fetched under most MLB team owners.
Yes, yes, I know."Home runs=good" does not constitute new analysis. Maybe a better way to put it is the Phillies, under the tutelage of hitting coach Kevin Long, seem to focus their efforts on finding opportunities for those big swings., the Phillies appeared to be sitting on Spencer Strider's slider. headtopics.com
After those arms delivered another 32 pitches at 97 mph or more in Game 4, more than 16% of the Phillies' pitches the past two postseasons have been dialed up to 97 or higher,. Across MLB in 2023, only 5.7% of pitches topped 97 mph, and batters collectively mustered a .226/.312/.350 slash line against them.