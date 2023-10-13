MLB playoffs 2023: After another Braves upset, is there a method to the Philadelphia Phillies' October madness?

Last year, as the Philadelphia Phillies squeaked into the expanded playoff field and stormed all the way to the World Series, the bat-first right fielder was disarmingly forthright in explaining his repeated defensive heroics,“I'm learning that the season and the postseason are completely different,” he said on TBS.

“All the credit, I mean, the Phillies stifled us. I mean, they pitched really well. They had great plans. Their guys got big hits. I mean, you can't take anything away from that,” Braves manager Brian Snitker said afterward.

Obviously, one defining characteristic is a roster loaded with stars, mostly acquired via free agency courtesy of enthusiastic team owner John Middleton and big-spending architect Dave Dombrowski. headtopics.com

." If this club becomes Dombrowski's sixth to reach the World Series, his appetite for the risks and rewards of elite talent should probably inspire some copycats, though that seems far-fetched under most MLB team owners.

Yes, yes, I know."Home runs=good" does not constitute new analysis. Maybe a better way to put it is the Phillies, under the tutelage of hitting coach Kevin Long, seem to focus their efforts on finding opportunities for those big swings., the Phillies appeared to be sitting on Spencer Strider's slider. headtopics.com

After those arms delivered another 32 pitches at 97 mph or more in Game 4, more than 16% of the Phillies' pitches the past two postseasons have been dialed up to 97 or higher,. Across MLB in 2023, only 5.7% of pitches topped 97 mph, and batters collectively mustered a .226/.312/.350 slash line against them.

Read more:

KIRO7Seattle »

{{PageTitle}} Loading news... Failed to load news.

2023 MLB playoffs live updates: Phillies open up 6-1 lead over Braves in Game 3The 2023 MLB playoffs roll on with three division series matchups! Follow all the action from Braves-Phillies, Astros-Twins and Dodgers-Diamondbacks right here.

MLB playoffs 2023: Is Phillies-Braves baseball's best rivalry?The Braves own the regular season, the Phillies are built for October. The result? Fireworks.

2023 MLB playoffs: Can the Phillies knock the Braves out again?We've only got one Division Series left. Will it end tonight?

2023 MLB NLDS live updates: Phillies lead Braves 2-1The 2023 MLB playoffs continued Thursday, as the Phillies hosted the Braves in Game 4 of the NLDS. Here are the top plays!

MLB Braves vs Phillies Box Score - Oct 12, 2023Atlanta Braves vs Philadelphia Phillies MLB game box score for Oct 12, 2023.

MLB Braves vs Phillies Box Score - Oct 11, 2023Atlanta Braves vs Philadelphia Phillies MLB game box score for Oct 11, 2023.