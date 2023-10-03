MLB playoff series odds, picks: Stitches makes Wild Card predictions

Ex-Trump accountant's testimony in NY fraud trial appears to agitate ex-prez, who whispers in lawyer's earPanic time for Stitches. The postseason is upon us, and we are down -1,182 joepaniks.To borrow from the movie “Animal House”: “I think this situation absolutely requires a really futile and stupid gesture be done on somebody’s part.”So, we are going to bet on all four wild card series.As for Tuesday, play $50 on the Rays.
To borrow from the movie “Animal House”: “I think this situation absolutely requires a really futile and stupid gesture be done on somebody’s part.”So, we are going to bet on all four wild card series.As for Tuesday, play $50 on the Rays.
The Rangers’ Jordan Montgomery has allowed only two runs over his last 27 innings, so, yes, he’s earned the Game 1 start. Tampa Bay’s Tyler Glasnow two-hit the Bosox for five frames in his regular-season finale and has more playoff experience (nine starts) than Montgomery (one).
Manchester United vs. Galatasaray prediction: Champions League odds, picks Weighing the fantasy football evidence before you about these struggling offenses NFL quickly realizes it made a Taylor Swift mistake headtopics.com
Giants coach lets out frustration on Daniel Jones after brutal interception
Ex-Trump accountant's testimony in NY fraud trial appears to agitate ex-prez, who whispers in lawyer's earPanic time for Stitches. The postseason is upon us, and we are down -1,182 joepaniks.
To borrow from the movie “Animal House”: “I think this situation absolutely requires a really futile and stupid gesture be done on somebody’s part.”So, we are going to bet on all four wild card series.As for Tuesday, play $50 on the Rays.
The Rangers’ Jordan Montgomery has allowed only two runs over his last 27 innings, so, yes, he’s earned the Game 1 start.
Tampa Bay’s Tyler Glasnow two-hit the Bosox for five frames in his regular-season finale and has more playoff experience (nine starts) than Montgomery (one).
Manchester United vs. Galatasaray prediction: Champions League odds, picks
Weighing the fantasy football evidence before you about these struggling offenses
NFL quickly realizes it made a Taylor Swift mistake
Giants coach lets out frustration on Daniel Jones after brutal interception
Travis Kelce's ex posts cryptic message, unfollows friend Brittany Mahomes after Taylor Swift weekend in NYC