MLB playoff series odds, picks: Stitches makes Wild Card predictions

Panic time for Stitches. The postseason is upon us, and we are down -1,182 joepaniks.To borrow from the movie "Animal House": "I think this situation absolutely requires a really futile and stupid gesture be done on somebody's part."So, we are going to bet on all four wild card series.As for Tuesday, play $50 on the Rays.

To borrow from the movie “Animal House”: “I think this situation absolutely requires a really futile and stupid gesture be done on somebody’s part.”So, we are going to bet on all four wild card series.As for Tuesday, play $50 on the Rays.

The Rangers’ Jordan Montgomery has allowed only two runs over his last 27 innings, so, yes, he’s earned the Game 1 start. Tampa Bay’s Tyler Glasnow two-hit the Bosox for five frames in his regular-season finale and has more playoff experience (nine starts) than Montgomery (one).

Blue Jays vs Twins Predictions, Picks, Odds - MLB Wild Card Series 2023MLB predictions, picks, and odds for Toronto Blue Jays at Minnesota Twins on October 3. MLB Wild Card 2023 free pick and best bets.

Betting the MLB playoffs: wild card, World Series and MVP picksThe 2023 MLB postseason is upon us. We asked Eric Karabell, Tristan H. Cockcroft and Todd Zola for their predictions for the Wild Card rounds, World Series matchup and who will win the championship.

Rangers vs Rays Predictions, Picks, Odds - MLB Wild Card Series 2023MLB predictions, picks, and odds for Texas Rangers at Tampa Bay Rays on October 3. MLB Wild Card 2023 free pick and best bets.

Diamondbacks vs Brewers Predictions, Picks, Odds - MLB Wild Card Series 2023MLB predictions, picks, and odds for Arizona Diamondbacks at Milwaukee Brewers on October 3. MLB Wild Card 2023 free pick and best bets.

2023 MLB playoffs: Our predictions from the wild-card games through the World SeriesWhich team will be the last one standing? Our MLB experts predict the teams that will win each series in October.

'General Hospital' preempted by MLB Wild Card seriesPreviously aired episodes of 'General Hospital' will be preempted on Tuesday, October 3, Wednesday, October 4 and possibly Thursday, October 5, due to ABC coverage of the Major League Baseball Wild Card series.

