MLB Players Express Concerns Over Pitch Clock Changes

Despite unanimous player opposition and significant concerns regarding health and safety, the commissioner’s office reduced the length of the pitch clock last December, just one season removed from imposing the most significant rule change in decades. Union executive director Tony Clark expressed his concerns about the health impacts of reduced recovery time and criticized the league's unwillingness to acknowledge or study the effects of these changes.

Several pitchers, including Jonathan Loáisiga, Eury Pérez, and Trevor Gott, have been diagnosed with elbow injuries

